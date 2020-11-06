Dundalk lose thriller in Vienna; Sexton apologises as Irish squad named

Dundalk were dramatically denied a first point of the Europa League group stage after conceding two late goals in a narrow 4-3 loss at Rapid Vienna. The hosts scored twice inside the final four minutes, after David McMillan’s 82nd-minute penalty had looked set to earn the Irish side a share of the spoils. Pat Hoban had scored the opener early on, and Dundalk’s fourth goal arrived via another McMillan penalty deep into added time. In the same group Arsenal were 4-1 winners over Molde, while elsewhere Leicester and Spurs both claimed comfortable victories. Celtic’s 4-1 home defeat to Sparta Prague leaves them bottom of their Europa League group. Stephen Kenny has named his Ireland squad for the forthcoming games against England, Wales and Bulgaria. Luton Town striker James Collins replaces the retired David McGoldrick, with Shane Long overlooked. Former Ireland international Declan Rice is in the England squad.

Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad for the Autumn Nations Cup includes three uncapped men - James Lowe, Shane Daly and Billy Burns. Connacht outhalf Jack Carty misses out. England Under-20s cap Burns is Irish qualified due to his Cork-born grandfather, while New Zealand native Lowe is now eligible after three years of residency on Irish soil. Team captain Johnny Sexton confirmed he has apologised to Farrell, sought feedback from some team-mates and expressed his regret publicly, for the manner in which he reacted to being replaced by Ross Byrne in the Six Nations decider at Stade de France. Although he told reporters on Thursday; “Look, I think it is a storm in a teacup. It was a split-second thing.”