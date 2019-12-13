Dublin have appointed Dessie Farrell as manager of the county’s senior footballers. He succeeds Jim Gavin, who stepped down after leading the county to an historic five All-Irelands in succession. The 48-year old from the Na Fianna club will announce his backroom team “in due course”. Sean Moran writes in this morning’s pages that Farrell brings something different to the Dublin hotseat: “He brings something different to the role when compared to his predecessors and that is a track record of having to handle adversity. . . .”

Manchester United made it three wins in a row after their youngsters put four goals past AZ Alkmaar at Old Trafford last night. It was a night to remember for Mason Greenwood as the 18 year-old scored twice to help United wrap up top spot in their Europa League group. Celtic, already guaranteed top spot in Group E, were beaten 2-0 by Cluj after resting a number of their key players. Earlier, Arsenal were lucky to escape with a draw against Standard Liège. Their 18 year-old Bukayo Saka crossed for Alexandre Lacazette to head the visitors level 12 minutes from time before making it 2-2 himself three minutes later. Also last night, John Earley (chairman of the Schoolboys Football Association of Ireland) resigned from the board of the Football Association of Ireland.