The 2020 Dublin Marathon will this week be reviewing its starting orders. The 41st running of the event, set for Sunday October 25th, is a 25,000-entry sell-out. Ian O’Riordan reports: “It may be time, race director Jim Aughney has admitted, to decide whether or not it can still take place as planned, with at least some major adjustments likely to be necessary in the face of Covid-19.” Sport Ireland will make decision on whether to appeal James Cronin’s doping violation decision this week - and Dr Una May says the cost involved will not determine if the case is taken or not.

The Premier League faces a week of chaos after hopes of a British government direction on Project Restart were dashed by prime minister Boris Johnson’s uncertain address yesterday evening. As the league convenes another extraordinary meeting of its 20 clubs this morning, they are no closer to being given official clearance to resume playing. In his column this morning, Ken Early writes that Europeans getting too excited about the K-League’s kick-off need to realise that only 56 deaths occurred in South Korea in the 30 days leading up to the resumption of the football league. “Fifty-six deaths is currently one sunny afternoon’s worth of Covid-19 carnage in the UK”.