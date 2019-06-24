Dublin make it nine in a row; Happy Birthday Messi and thanks for the memories
Morning Sports Briefing: Keep ahead of the game with ‘The Irish Times’ sports team
Dublin fans watch their team win another Leinster title at Croke Park on Sunday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Dublin are Leinster football champions for the ninth straight year after a 16 point win over a Meath team who scored only four points in Croke Park yesterday afternoon. Malachy Clerkin explains that, as officials waffle on, the Leinster Championship burns to the ground: “Dublin aren’t in the Leinster championship anymore – they are the Leinster championship.” Earlier Donegal were comfortable back-to-back Ulster champions after a 1-24 to 2-16 win over Cavan - however Donegal captain Michael Murphy was made aware after the match of the most terrible news coming through from Donegal. Manus Kelly, another celebrated son of Glenswilly, had been tragically killed while participating in the Donegal International Rally. It was a desperately sad note on which to mark an historic fifth title in a rich decade for Murphy and Donegal. This morning the round three football qualifier draw will be made, with both Tyrone and Mayo in the pot. Read here for all you need to know about the draw.
In his column this morning Ken Early writes about Neymar and his likely return to Barcelona after two years with PSG. Neymar’s Paris stint made him rich, but at what cost? “The good news for the happy few that make their living off transfer commissions is that PSG are finally ready to get rid of Neymar. His signing has proved to be an utter disaster.” Argentina are into the Copa America quarter-finals, after their first win of the tournament last night, against Qatar. The 2-0 victory over the Asian champions puts Lionel Messi’s team into the last eight where they will face Venezuela in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Messi turns 32 today, and Brian O’Connor writes - Messi’s flame may be fading but the memories will never diminish. In her TV View column, Mary Hannigan explains how Cameroon showed in their Women’s World Cup last-16 clash with England yesterday, that girls can behave just as badly as boys on the pitch.