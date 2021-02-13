Dr Cillian De Gascun: ‘I don’t see sport as an at-all-cost thing’

Dr Cillian de Gascun is a movie buff. The banner picture on his twitter handle is the billboard advertisement for Amity Island in Jaws, where a graffiti artist has painted this massive black fin near a surfer, who is screaming “Help Shark!!!”

The iconic scene is continually apt during this pandemic. Matt Hooper, the young oceanographer, and Brody, the chief of police, have cornered Mayor Larry Vaughn to plead with him to shut the beaches. They state their case with facts and common sense, but Larry can smell those “summer dollars.”