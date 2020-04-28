When the 2020 Olympics was, eventually, pushed back to 2021 it seemed at the time like that was a foolproof option to simply kick it back 12 months and work towards then. However, as the coronavirus crisis rumbles on around the world and the fact that a vaccine is the only real way out becomes more and more apparent, even hosting an Olympics next year is in doubt. Last week, Kentaro Iwata, a specialist in infectious diseases, said he thought it “unlikely” that Tokyo could host the Games next year while overnight the head of the Japan Medical Association has added his voice to the mix, saying it will be “difficult” to host the Games next summer unless a vaccine has been developed.

Moving on to rugby and in his column this morning Gerry Thornley writes that the battle between Bill Beaumont and Agustín Pichot for the position of chairman of World Rugby highlights a hemisphere divide. “Pichot is seen as something of a revolutionary, and a potentially dangerous one at that, who threatens the golden cash cow that is the Six Nations: witness his proposal for a World Nations League,” he writes. Meanwhile, Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster yesterday said he believes his side will get back into action ahead of the curve whenever rugby does restart. With the current break showing no sign of coming to an end any time soon, Lancaster says it is a good time for him and his players to reflect. “When someone described to me leadership, the development of leadership, it’s that you go up in a steep upward curve and you’re flat out, you’re going day in, day out, and you’re not stopping to pause. Then you go through this plateau period and you go again. I think we’re in that plateau period now,” he says.