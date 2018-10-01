Europe made it seven wins in the last nine Ryder Cups and extended the American’s 25 years of heartbreak on European soil with a dominant 17½ points to 10½ victory on Sunday. Having carried a four points lead into the final session of 12 singles, Europe held the upper hand and, “battle-hardened by playing so many French Opens on the Albatros course, with its tight fairways and large greens – Europe were more adept at staying out of the heavy rough and, when it mattered most, holing the putts.” Francesco Molinari walks out of his third Ryder Cup a made man. He is the first European ever to win all five matches at a Ryder Cup and the first player on either side to do it since Lanny Wadkins in 1979.

Following their exciting 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Ken Early writes in his column that Chelsea and Liverpool are proving that fun football is best. “There is untold potential waiting to be unlocked by any coach that can reconnect their players with the idea that football can be fun,” he explains. Meanwhile Bohemians and Cork will have to do it all over again next Monday after Kieran Sadlier kept the southerners’ season alive with a late spot kick to draw their FAI Cup semi-final 1-1.