Diageo cancels sponsorship of London Irish over decision to sign Paddy Jackson

Signing ‘not consistent’ with company values, owners of Guinness have said

Diageo said earlier this week it had ‘serious concerns’ regarding the signing of Paddy Jackson but did not at that time make any reference to its lucrative sponsorship deal with the club. File photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Diageo said earlier this week it had ‘serious concerns’ regarding the signing of Paddy Jackson but did not at that time make any reference to its lucrative sponsorship deal with the club. File photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

Diageo, the owner of Guinness, has cancelled its sponsorship of London Irish Rugby Club due to the club’s decision to sign former Ulster and Ireland out half Paddy Jackson.

Mr Jackson was acquitted of rape by a Belfast court last year, alongside three other men who had been charged in relation to the incident, including for less serious offences. Stuart Olding, who was at the time also contracted to Ulster Rugby, was also acquitted of rape. Both men had their professional contracts cancelled in the wake of the acquittal.

In a statement to The Irish Times, Diageo said: “We have met with the club to express our concerns. Their recent decision is not consistent with our values and so we have ended our sponsorship.”

Diageo said earlier this week it had “serious concerns” regarding the signing of Mr Jackson but did not at that time make any reference to its lucrative sponsorship deal with the club.

Cash Converters, another sponsor, terminated its relationship with London Irish in recent weeks. In a statement on Twitter the company said: “As a company, we are committed to the highest possible standards when it comes to our investments in any sponsorships and collaborations. As a result of a detailed and thorough review of our support for London Irish, we have decided to discontinue our association with the club.”

London Irish issued a statement which argued that the decision of Cash Converters to stop sponsoring the club was made before the announcement of player signings, including Mr Jackson’s.

The club had not responded to a request for comment at time of publication.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.