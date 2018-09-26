Manchester United lost their third match of the new season last night, crashing out of the League Cup in a penalty shootout against Championship side Derby. Juan Mata’s early goal looked to have eased the pressure on manager Jose Mourinho, before a sublime free-kick from Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson levelled matters. Derby then took a shock lead before a late header by Marouane Fellaini forced penalties. Phil Jones missed United’s eighth penalty in the shootout. Earlier in the day the United Legends had rolled back the years and beaten a combined Celtic and Ireland team in a tribute match to the late Liam Miller.

Keith Duggan writes this morning that there are GAA people out there who will want nothing to do with JP McManus’s €100,000 gift to every county board: “As a resident in Switzerland, McManus has not been registered for income or capital gains tax with the Irish Revenue since 1995.” Meanwhile Eamon Donoghue’s Underdogs diary continues, and in tomorrow night’s fourth episode the team head for Clongowes Wood College and take on Leinster club champions Moorefield.