Denmark keep Euro 2020 dream alive; Sam Bennett to miss Tour de France

Despair turned to exhilaration for Denmark as a 4-1 victory over Russia saw them scramble into the last 16 of Euro 2020. Players who, just nine days ago, were traumatised to see Christian Eriksen suffer cardiac arrest in the middle of their first match produced a momentous performance on the same pitch. Belgium continued their perfect start to the tournament by beating Finland 2-0 to finish top of Group B, leaving the Finns third and facing a nervous wait to see if they can sneak into the knockout stages. Also in action on Monday, Georgie Kelly was the hero as Bohemians got one over on Shamrock Rovers to win the derby 1-0 at Dalymount Park.

Crowds of 3,000 and 6,000 will be permitted at the Aviva Stadium for Ireland’s forthcoming Summer Series Tests against Japan on July 3rd and the USA on July 10th. In his column this morning Gerry Thornley reflects on the Ireland Sevens team’s Olympics qualification: “It is a monumental breakthrough and watershed moment for Sevens rugby in Ireland bearing in mind the cache that comes with the Olympics and the ensuing potential growth of the game.”