The English Premier League is facing the possibility of having to delay its Project Restart after a pair of crucial meetings with players and managers provoked a series of robust exchanges and diverging views. Issues over protocols for a safe return to play and concerns over the need for more training look set to push the league’s resumption back to June 19th. Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has sustained minor injuries after being held at knifepoint and punched during a robbery in his London house.

In her column this morning, Sonia O’Sullivan asks how long will it be before a woman runs a sub-four minute mile? While she believes it to be “quite far-fetched to think a woman could ever break four minutes for the mile . . . time stands still for no man or woman, and we must always prepare to push beyond our own limits and not settle for what was once considered near impossible.” Irish hurdler Sarah Lavin missed out on the Rio Olympics four years ago after developing relative energy deficiency, now back on track for Tokyo, she tells Ian O’Riordan of having to gradually build back up from the dangerously low weight of 57kg; after going 10 months without a menstrual cycle in 2015, she’d effectively “stopped working as a woman”.