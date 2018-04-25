Declan McBennett named as new RTÉ group head of sport

Monaghan native to take over from Ryle Nugent in June
Declan McBennett has been named as the new RTÉ group head of sport, taking over from Ryle Nugent. Photograph: RTÉ

Declan McBennett has been named as the new RTÉ group head of sport, replacing the outgoing Ryle Nugent.

McBennett, who currently holds the role of managing editor of live and continuous news, won an internal competition for the position.

Speaking about his appointment, the Monaghan native said: “I very much look forward to working with the RTÉ Sports team and with all of the sporting organisations RTÉ partners with to ensure that quality coverage of our national teams and national games is delivered to the Irish audience.

“I’m delighted to be taking up the role as we head into a fantastic summer of sport with the GAA Championships, the 2018 Fifa World Cup and the European Championships 2018.”

McBennett will succeed Nugent in June.

