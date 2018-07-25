There is one round of the inaugural Super 8s left to play, but two teams head into their final fixture knowing their All-Ireland campaign is over - Kildare and Roscommon. And in his column today Darragh Ó Sé has written how both counties provide an example of the possibilities - and the pitfalls - of the new championship structure. He suggests that for Cian O’Neill’s side this summer could be a springboard to brighter things, after they bounced back from a miserable league campaign and a defeat to Carlow. He writes: “Whatever happens to Kildare in Killarney, they’ve done themselves justice on this run. They’d put together five weeks of sustained championship intensity through the qualifiers and the Super-8s. They’ve turned up to play every day. They’ve been eyeballs-out in every game. There’s no training can replicate that.” However, he argues that for Roscommon - who now have to face Dublin on the back of heavy defeats to Tyrone and Donegal, the Super 8s will have provided a sobering reminder of their current standing. He writes: “They have to go away and come up with a new plan over the winter now. The Super 8s have knocked all the wheels off the wagon on them.” Dublin take on Roscommon in Croke Park knowing top spot and their semi-final place is secure, meaning it is likely to prove a hard sell.

The fixtures for the 2018/19 Pro 14 championship have been released, with defending champions Leinster set to begin their title defence away to the Cardiff Blues on August 31st. The other three provinces all start their campaigns at home, with Munster facing the Cheetahs at Thomond Park, Connacht welcoming the Glasgow Warriors to Galway and Ulster taking on the Scarlets in Belfast. The first round of interprovincial fixtures will take place on Saturday September 29th, with Leinster away to Connacht and Ulster away to Munster. The final is reportedly to be held at Celtic park in Glasgow, with the date confirmed for Saturday May 25th.