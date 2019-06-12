In his column this morning Darragh Ó Sé has looked at the All-Ireland prospects of Galway - a side he feel needs to evolve and adapt in order to flourish this summer. Kevin Walsh’s side take on Roscommon in the Connacht SFC final this weekend, and last year they made it into the All-Ireland semis, where they were beaten by Dublin. But, Ó Sé writes, they aren’t necessarily in the picture this year: “The obvious next step is to challenge for an All-Ireland. But does anybody really and truly see them in those terms? If they do, they’re keeping it to themselves! You have the Dubs out on their own, maybe Kerry and Mayo next, possibly Donegal after last weekend and at a push Tyrone if they can regather themselves. I don’t hear too many people shouting about Galway.” But why are Galway not entering the frame as a potential threat to the Dubs’ crown? Because, he writes, they “are too stuck in systems, too rigid and too defensive.” And he believes they need to improve their attacking structures, rather than rely on the mercurial talent of forwards like Shane Walsh: “If they don’t evolve, chances are they’ll end up going out at the same stage as last year or possibly earlier.”

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has insisted he will not make another attempt to recruit Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, despite his side’s lack of cutting edge in front of goal. Monday night’s win over Gibraltar was the first time Ireland have scored more than once in a competitive match since they beat Moldova 2-0 in October 2017 - but McCarthy is happy with the forwards at his disposal. He said: “I’m not going chasing him anymore”If he rings me up and he wants to play, then yes. But let me ask you a question. If you are an Irish player and you thought that you were good enough to play for Ireland, what would you do? Would you pick the phone up? That’s what I did. If he wants to play, he’s got to [pick up the phone].” Last night Northern Ireland maintained their 100 per cent start to the Euro 2020 qualifiers with a late win over Belarus courtesy of Paddy McNair. Scotland however were beaten 3-0 by Belgium - Romelu Lukaku with a brace - while Wales were left to rue a Gareth Bale miss as they were beaten 1-0 in Hungary.