Darragh Ó Sé believes that Mickey Harte’s football philosophy hasn’t changed since he was playing, but the players available to him are not as good. He sees them disrupting Dublin’s rhythm but not being able to score enough to win; “Tyrone will do their best to try and smash into Dublin, to avoid what happened in last year’s semi-final and to stop them getting into the lovely, unhurried rhythm they’ve been in all year. But they can’t do that for 70-80 minutes.” Seán Moran meanwhile is warning Dublin to beware of Harte stopping strategies - Tyrone’s three All-Ireland wins have all been achieved against the defending champions.

Leinster and Ireland flanker Sean O’Brien says he is in tip-top shape and ready to make a return to action. Looking to get some pitch time in the coming weeks, probably late September, his fresh optimism follows a season that seemed to collapse around him between the 2017 Lions Tour and Leinster’s 2018 double. “Probably in better shape than I have been in my life,” he says. “So I should be in the best place I have ever been in my career when I come back.”