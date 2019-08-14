In his column this morning Darragh Ó Sé has reflected on last weekend’s All-Ireland semi-finals, which saw Kerry and Dublin set up a final for the ages on September 1st. And he suggests that Tyrone - beaten 1-18 to 0-18 by the Kingdom on Sunday - should perhaps concentrate more on their football than the ‘dark arts.’ He writes: “There was one stage where a substitution was being made and one of their players came over to the sideline pretending to be the one coming off the pitch, before doubling back on himself in the confusion to show for a free. I was watching this thinking, ‘Christ, if they put as much thought and brain-power into the actual football as they do into all the other stuff, they’d be some team.’” And he also laments the end of a great Mayo side - but has little sympathy that Sam Maguire has eluded them once again: “It’s a sad way for the decade to end for Mayo, after they gave so much to it. You don’t get any more out of sport than you earn so I don’t ever give a lot of time to anyone saying they deserve to have won an All-Ireland.”

Dundalk’s European journey is over, after the League of Ireland champions were beaten 3-1 at home to Slovan Bratislava last night - the Slovakian side progressing 4-1 on aggregate. Vinny Perth’s side were facing an uphill battle after the visitors took a 12th-minute lead in Tallaght, before doubling their lead in the 33rd, effectively ending the tie as a contest. Michael Duffy pulled one back for the Lilywhites in the 70th minute but it was too little, too late. Elsewhere, Celtic won’t be featuring in the Champions League after they were beaten 4-3 by CFR Cluj at Parkhead last night - the Scottish champions crashing out 5-4 on aggregate. Neil Lennon’s side had led 3-2 on a rollercoaster evening but two late goals were enough to send the Romanian visitors through and condemn Celtic to the Europa League qualifiers.