Lara Gillespie finishes fifth in omnium at UCI Track World Championships

Ireland's Lara Gillespie competes in the women's omnium tempo race at the UCI Track World Championships in Shanghai. Photograph: Jade Gao/AFP via Getty

Lara Gillespie finished fifth in the women’s omnium at the UCI Track World Championships in Shanghai, moving up two places in the final race but still short of the podium.

After winning silver in the scratch race on Wednesday, Gillespie had similar medal ambitions in the omnium, which tested the 24 riders over four diverse events, and is one of the six Olympic track cycling events at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The 25-year-old Wicklow rider started out with a fourth-place finish in the scratch, before finishing 10th in the tempo race, which left her fifth overall at the halfway point; she dropped two places after finishing in eighth place in the elimination race, before moving back up to fifth after the points race, finishing with 89 points in all.

Britain’s Anna Morris won gold with 125 points ahead of Japan’s Tsuyaka Uchino (114), with Amalie Dideriksen from Denmark winning bronze (107). Dutch star and defending champion Lorena Wiebes crashed out in the scratch, while Thursday’s elimination champion Lotte Kopecky from Belgium finished behind Gillespie in seventh, with 86 points.

Gillespie will contest one more race in Shanghai when she lines up in Sunday’s points race (7am Irish time), clearly in form to challenge for another possible podium position.