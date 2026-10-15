Emma Jeffers finishes 16th in elimination race at Track World Championships in Shanghai

Belgium's Lotte Kopecky in action against Japan's Yumi Kajihara during the women's elimination event at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Shanghai. Photograph: Benoit Doppagne/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images

Emma Jeffers finished 16th in the elimination race at the UCI Track World Championships in Shanghai on Thursday, the sole Irish rider in action on day two of five-day competition.

Also known as the race for survival, as the last rider to cross the line after every two laps is eliminated, the 21-year-old Jeffers was the eighth rider to make way from the 23 starters.

In the final lap sprint for the gold medal, Lotte Kopecky from Belgium easily defeated Yumi Kajihara from Japan, who had crashed earlier in the race but managed to get back into the action after the race was neutralised.

It was a third elimination title for the 30-year-old Kopecky, who took the crown from Lara Gillespie, the 2025 champion, who after winning silver in the scratch race on Wednesday, is next targeting Friday’s omnium.

Unlike the scratch and elimination, the omnium is one of the six Olympic track cycling events at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and Gillespie is also out to gain some qualifying points towards that target.

The omnium tests the riders over four diverse events, starting with the scratch (5.38am Irish time), followed by the 10km tempo, then the elimination race, and finally the points race (12.40pm). The 24-rider race will again include Kopecky, and also Dutch star Lorena Wiebes, who narrowly beat Gillespie to win a third scratch title.