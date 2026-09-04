Antvorskov wins Rás na mBan stage and takes overall lead as Rafferty makes strong move

The peloton on the road to Carrick-on-Suir during stage 3 of the Rás na mBan. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan

Danish under-23 champion Silje Antvorskov surged forward in Rás na mBan on Friday, advancing on what was a tough stage to Carrick-on-Suir incorporating two testing climbs.

The Team Friis rider won a four-woman sprint to the line ahead of Noemie Garnier (Vendée Féminine RVC), Olympia Norrid Mortensen (Torelli) and the Irishwoman Aliyah Rafferty (Cycling Ulster), with the next riders finishing 38 seconds back.

Overnight leader Aoife O’Brien (Ireland National Team) was distanced on the first category ascent of Tickincor, with Antvorskov taking over at the top of the general classification as a result of the time gains.

Rafferty leaps up to fourth overall and, after time bonuses were applied, the 18-year-old is 10 seconds off the race leader’s magenta jersey.

She is hoping to make gains on Saturday’s crucial stage from Carlow to the summit finish of Corrabut Gap.

“I am really looking forward to tomorrow. Hopefully the same sort of thing happens again,” said Rafferty.

“I think today really showed who the strongest were in the race. And there is no hiding place on those climbs, so I am really glad that I was comfortably in the front group today. I am looking forward to see what tomorrow brings.”

Antvorskov said that she is too tall and too heavy to be considered a strong climber, but she certainly showed fine form on Friday. The bonuses put her four seconds ahead of Garnier and six clear of Mortensen. And with Saturday’s stage to be followed by a time trial and criterium on Sunday, she was sounding confident.

“That suits me really well, actually,” she said of the trio of stages ahead. “Especially the time trial because it is so short. I like that.

“I hope it can take the final win. We will see.”

Rás na mBan, stage 3: Carrick-on-Suir to Carrick-on-Suir

1 Silje Weitze Antvorskov (Team Friis) 102.5km in 2:48:33, 2 N Garnier (Vendée Féminine RVC), 3 O Norrid Mortensen (Torelli), 4 A Rafferty (Cycling Ulster) all same time, 5 E Wong (Ireland National Team) at 38 secs.

General classification: 1 Antvorskov (Team Friis) 7:57.51 secs, 2 N Garnier (Vendée Féminine RVC) at 4 secs, 3 O Norrid Mortensen (Torelli) at 6 secs, 4 A Rafferty (Cycling Ulster) at 10 secs, 5 G Fox (Cycling Ulster) at 48 secs.