Aoife O’Brien takes Rás na mBan lead after Irish dominate second stage

Aoife O'Brien crosses the line to win stage two of the 2026 Rás na mBan. Photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan

Aoife O’Brien stormed to her first-ever stage win in Rás na mBan on Thursday, taking the race lead after the 97km second stage around Gorey.

The 22-year-old headed an Irish clean sweep of the podium, with Emma Jeffers and Emer Heverin finishing second and third in the 30-rider sprint to the line.

O’Brien was second in Wednesday’s opening stage, won by Alma Rasmussen. But the Dane crashed just beyond the 20km-mark on Thursday, but recovered well to catch the peloton inside the closing 50km.

However, the chase took its toll, and Rasmussen had nothing left when the pace ramped up on the second climb, a category-two ascent of Sliabh Buí.

It offered O’Brien the chance to seize the leader’s magenta jersey, finishing the stage in 2:32.04.

“This feels honestly unreal,” she said. “This is my fourth time doing this race. I came when I was first year junior and every year I’ve been getting better and better. Learning with the Irish team has just been unbelievable, so I am really happy all the work has finally paid off.”

The team had tried to set Jeffers up for the stage win, but they got separated near the line, O’Brien instead going for the win.

The five-day race continues Friday with a 102.5km stage around Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, with the steep climb of Seskin Hill lurking inside the final 10km which could form decisive gaps.

Stage 2 results

1. A O’Brien (Ireland National Team), 2:32.04; 2. E Jeffers (Ireland National Team) 3. E Heverin (Ireland National Team), 4. A Cebak (Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team), 5. O Goergen (Vendée Féminine RVC), all same time

General classification

1 A O’Brien (Ireland National Team), 5:09.12; 2. E Jeffers (Ireland National Team), 5:09.22; 3. E Heverin (Ireland National Team), 5:09.24; 4. O Giergan (Vendée Féminine RVC), 5:09.28; 5. G Fox (Cycling Ulster), 5:09.28