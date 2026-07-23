Richard Carapaz roars clear of breakaway to win Tour de France stage 18

Richard Carapaz won stage 18 of the Tour de France after a breakaway group of six riders duelled their way to the winter sports station at Orcières-Merlette, but uncertainty surrounds the health of race leader Tadej Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates XRG, which has been swept by a virus since Monday’s rest day.

After Adam Yates’s stage-long calvary on the road to Voiron, Pogacar’s team was further weakened by the abandonment of his American colleague, Brandon McNulty, who quit the Tour with 21km of Thursday’s stage remaining.

Two more of Pogacar’s team-mates, Tim Wellens and Florian Vermeersch, also appeared to struggle at times during the stage, which included five categorised climbs, including the final seven-kilometre ascent to the finish.

Speaking at the stage start in Voiron, Wellens suggested other riders within the team were unwell and revealed that he had a sore throat. Seen through the lens of Friday and Saturday’s mountaintop finishes on Alpe d’Huez, Pogacar, despite his 4 minute 32 second lead over second-placed Remco Evenepoel, has reason to be worried.

“I’m sad that Brandon could not finish. We will see in the next two days but Adam is getting better, and tomorrow, we will go with the flow,” said Pogacar. “I think we can manage. It’s the third week, all the teams are suffering. There are bodies everywhere on a stage like today. We will keep fighting and I believe we can do it.”

Tadej Pogacar during Thursday's stage. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

The full extent of any illness within UAE Team Emirates XRG was further speculated on by Pogacar’s decision to swap his usual yellow shorts for black. McNulty’s decision to stop may have been for other reasons too, though. He had also been nursing injuries sustained when he was hit by a car during his reconnaissance of Tuesday’s time trial.

The former Giro d’Italia champion Carapaz, who won a mountain stage at nearby Superdévoluy in 2024, narrowly avoided colliding with an errant fan earlier in the stage. The Ecuadorean recovered from that mid-race scare to win with a typically gutsy lone attack.

On a stage in which the main favourites called a truce, those who had tried and failed to succeed from breakaways earlier in the race made one last-ditch bid for glory. That included the Geraint Thomas-directed Netcompany Ineos, which has yet to win a stage this year despite numerous attempts.

Time is now running out and Thomas has described this Tour as “tough going” for the British team. So it proved once more, with Egan Bernal and Thymen Arensman trying but failing to join the decisive move. The group that finally formed included Carapaz, but also Matteo Jorgenson, team-mate to the now absent Jonas Vingegaard at Visma Lease-a-bike, and Mauro Schmid, already a stage winner for Jayco AlUla in Belfort.

Carapaz has proven a very reliable performer in the Tour’s mid-mountain stages, however, and once again he had enough power to distance his rivals in the final kilometres. The EF Education-EasyPost rider finished 45 seconds clear of both Schmid and Jorgenson. All eyes are now on this weekend’s double-headed suffer-fest on the daunting Alpe d’Huez, with a worried Pogacar looking, for the first time this year, almost vulnerable. – Guardian