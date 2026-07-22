Anti-doping chiefs reject claims of Paul Seixas favouritism as Tour de France rivals cry foul

Decathlon CMA CGM Team's French rider Paul Seixas cycles to the finish line of the 17th stage of the 113th edition of the Tour de France cycling race. Photograph: Loic Venance/ AFP via Getty

Anti-doping authorities at the Tour de France have rejected accusations of preferential treatment towards Paul Seixas, the teenage French rider and home favourite who is placed fourth overall.

Seixas and his Decathlon CMA CGM team were tested, with the rest of the peloton, on Monday evening as part of the biological passport testing programme, but the 19-year-old has not yet been subjected to the nocturnal test that both the race leader Tadej Pogacar and the now-withdrawn Jonas Vingegaard underwent.

The Slovenian Matej Mohoric, who rides for the Bahrain Victorious team and was among those visited at 5am, said: “It would be good to guarantee equal treatment for everyone. After all, we know that this French rider [Seixas], who is well placed in the general classification, didn’t undergo that [night-time] test.”

The International Testing Agency denied suggestions of bias, saying: “The ITA is responsible for the strategy of the anti-doping programme for the Tour de France, not the AFLD [the French anti-doping agency]. We have our own sample collection personnel for the doping controls.

“AFLD might occasionally support the ITA with additional sample collection personnel, if needed, for instance during the testing mission on Monday evening but the decision who is tested when remains with the ITA.”

The ITA added: “Our decisions are based on facts, risk assessments, performances, scientific results and insights, intelligence and investigations, as well as data analysis. This approach enables us to act as precisely and impartially as possible, independently of any external influence, political interest or opinion.”

Professional cycling’s governing body, the UCI, has now fully endorsed the ITA’s night-time testing regime, but insists: “Carrying out such controls outside normal hours remains an exceptional measure, reserved for limited and justified circumstances.”

“I was tested at 5am myself,” Mohoric said. “That’s practically the middle of the night, given that we go to bed around midnight because the stages finish late and we have breakfast around 10am.

“They have to prove they [the tests] are working and ensuring the sport remains clean and fair,” Mohoric said of the ITA. “We are paying the price for cycling’s past.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the UCI said that the ITA’s activities demonstrate that “the fight against doping is an absolute priority”, adding: “The UCI acknowledges that night-time testing can disrupt riders’ rest and recovery [but] these controls serve an overriding interest: the fight against doping.”

On Wednesday a rare breakaway move succeeded as Jasper Philipsen led home a reduced main peloton in the 175-kilometre 17th stage from Chambéry to Voiron.

EF Education - EasyPost team's Irish rider Ben Healy cycles during the 16th stage of the 113th edition of the Tour de France. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty

In a fast and chaotic stage, in which multiple groups formed and reformed, and where Ireland’s Ben Healy was involved, the last man standing Jasper Stuyven was reeled in on the climb to La Commanderie, just 4km from the finish.

Healy eventually finished in 35th place, 2:01 down on the winner, but moved up from 118th place to 62nd in the overall rankings.

That set up a sprint finish and a first win in this year’s race for Philipsen, who was thwarted earlier in the Tour by Tim Merlier, who has now abandoned the race, and the Dutch sprinter Olav Kooij, team-mate to Seixas.

But as Philipsen, the winner of the points classification in 2023, celebrated an 11th career Tour stage win, Adam Yates, a key member of the race leader Pogacar’s mountain support, was enduring a stomach bug at the back of the peloton.

The British rider crossed the finish line third from last, looking pale and exhausted, having been sick for the past 48 hours. “He looked terrible,” Pogacar said of his team-mate during the time trial on Tuesday.

With three mountaintop finishes now coming, first at Orcières-Merlette and then the dreaded double stage finish at Alpe d’Huez, on Friday and Saturday, Yates would be expected to play a key role in the champion’s title defence.

“Today he looked much better, and was eating good,” Pogacar said, “but when you have a bad day like yesterday, you pay a day later. I hope he didn’t go too deep into the hole and he will be better tomorrow.” – Guardian