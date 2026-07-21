Remco Evenepoel pips Tadej Pogacar again as Tour de France night-time doping test row deepens

Belgium's Remco Evenepoel in action during stage 16 of the Tour de France, an individual time trial stage of 26km from Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains. Photograph: Jasper Jacobs/Belga Mag/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

Remco Evenepoel took back-to-back stage wins in the Tour de France, and eroded some of Tadej Pogacar’s overall lead, with victory in the stage 16 time trial from Evian to Thonon-les-Bains.

The Olympic road and time trial champion, now second overall in the Tour, won on the Belgian national day from Pogacar by 28 seconds, to reduce the Slovenian’s advantage to just over four and a half minutes. It was the third Tour time trial win of his career.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been on this level so it feels amazing to be in this good shape in the Tour,” Evene­poel said. The Belgian, who described Pogacar as a “superstar”, added: “It’s not over yet. There are still some hard stages to come.”

Pogacar’s UAE Emirates XRG team-mate, Isaac del Toro, remains in third place, but Paul Seixas is now just 20 seconds away from a podium position after taking time on the Mexican rider in the race against the clock.

Evenepoel’s success was tempered by the loss of his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team-mate Florian Lipowitz, third in the Tour last year, who quit the race after crashing.

Lipowitz crashed on a tight right-hand bend as he exited a downhill section of the course. He was carried away from the scene on a stretcher with a suspected broken collar bone. He was the second 2025 podium finisher – after Jonas Vingegaard on Sunday – to leave the race in 72 hours.

While the race continued, the debate over the ITA drug testing agency’s nocturnal activities, which involved 2am and 5am visits to Vingegaard and Pogacar respectively last Sunday, continued.

The decision to test both riders outside the usual window of 6am to 11pm has been heavily criticised by some, despite the tests being authorised by the Paris prosecutor’s office. “With a French judge it’s not going to be hard to get that warrant,” Jonathan Vaughters, manager of the EF Education EasyPost team, said.

“They’re going to look at the history of the sport, the precedent and then the ITA comes and says: ‘The two fastest riders are breaking records in the mountains, they’re way faster than Lance Armstrong ever was, will you issue this?’

“To a French judge that is not a sports scientist, or a haematologist, I do not think it would be too difficult to convince them. I doubt if they had to fight that hard for it.”

Yellow jersey holder Tadej Pogacar in action during Tuesday's time trial. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

Vaughters insisted that he is “very supportive” of the ITA. “I think this is an example of them doing a good job. I just don’t think you should read into the fact they got a warrant from a judge. My guess is the bar is not that high.”

Pascal Chanteur, vice-president of the CPA, the professional riders’ association that has been critical of nocturnal testing, also questioned the Paris prosecutor’s action, saying “the judge knew nothing of cycling”.

“The CPA supports night-time testing if there’s enough evidence,” Chanteur said, suggesting also that there was no significance in Vingegaard being tested at 2am and Pogacar at 5am. “This is because of the ITA’s limited resources.”

The French sports code specifies that testing procedures “must be ­carried out under conditions that ensure strict proportionality between the infringement of the athlete’s rights and the objectives of the fight against doping”.

Speaking in May this year to Reuters, Olivier Banuls, the ITA’s director of testing, said: “We do a lot of testing but we don’t do mass testing. To do mass testing is to throw money out the window.”

The outcome of the tests on both riders, however, remains unknown, leaving the Tour in a state of limbo, carrying on regardless, despite the cloud of suspicion that hangs over Pogacar who is closing in on what would be a record-equalling fifth Tour win.

The former professional rider Christophe Bassons, who was a whistleblower during the Lance Armstrong era and who now works to combat the trafficking of doping products for the French ministry of sports, said that it was “impossible that nobody’s cheating”.

Bassons told RMC sport: “I think the absence of positive tests [in cycling] is not a good sign. If the testing methods have improved, then so have the methods of avoiding detection.”

Banuls rejected the notion that a lack of positive tests in recent Tours de France implied that the sport was clean. “We are not blind,” he told Reuters. “We are not naive. We are doing the best possible job to protect the sport and the clean athletes, and to try to find those who cheat.” – Guardian