Joy for Tadej Pogacar on Bastille Day as solo burst extends Tour de France lead

Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium with the overall leader's yellow jersey after the 10th stage of the Tour de France. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/ AFP via Getty

Tadej Pogacar extended his lead in the Tour de France with another imperious solo victory on the 10th stage to Le Lioran, in the Massif Central. The Slovenian now leads the Tour by more than three-and-a-half minutes from long-time rival Jonas Vingegaard, who wilted and lost more time to the other podium contenders.

Ireland’s Ben Healy finished 42nd and 91st in the general ranking.

Over a stage with seven categorised climbs, including the first category Puy Mary Pas de Peyrol and Col de Pertus in the final hour of racing, Pogacar again asserted himself over the peloton with a trademark attack on the penultimate climb.

His latest victory, however, was met with some boos from the roadside crowd, something not seen since the domineering days of Team Sky and Chris Froome, almost a decade ago.

“I have haters and haters gonna hate,” Pogacar said afterwards. “To all the booers who are there, they just give more boost to my team-mates. They put wood on the fire.”

Pogacar clarified his comments by stating that “cycling fans are the greatest between all sports” and that “99 per cent of people are cheering,” but he pointed to tennis star Novak Djokovic as an inspiration to overcome his doubters.

“I always think about Novak Djokovic and the great mentality he has because he has had one of the toughest careers [with] getting boos and unnecessary hate because he is the greatest,” Pogacar said. “I always look up to him when someone is booing, and think about him.”

Despite Pogacar’s triumph, his UAE Team Emirates-XRG team-mate Issac Del Toro lost time in the fight for the podium, with Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel replacing him in third place.

While Pogacar is showing no signs of letting up, Vingegaard struggled, though he wasn’t too despondent with finishing 12 seconds adrift of Evenepoel. “I always struggle on short climbs like this,” the Dane said.

In recent days, though, Vingegaard has admitted that he considered walking away from the sport a year ago.

Danish Jonas Vingegaard Hansen of Team Visma-Lease a Bike pictured in action during the stage 10 of the 2026 Tour de France. Photograph: Pool Luca Bettini/Getty

Burnout in the peloton was an issue of debate towards the end of last year’s race and Vingegaard’s stuttering performance on the stage to Le Lioran came in the wake of his admission to Danish television, on the Tour’s first rest day, that he almost quit racing in 2025.

“I said last year that if this was how it was going to be, I couldn’t be in it any more,” said Vingegaard, who survived a life-threatening crash in April 2024.

“As a cyclist, you feel like you’re constantly on a diet. You always have to think about your weight, and you’re always out training. A lot is demanded of you. It takes a toll on your body and your mind.”

At the start of the 2025 Tour, the double champion’s wife, Trine Hansen said: “It’s a really difficult life because there’s so much travel back and forth. It starts in February and then it’s back and forth every or every other week. It goes on until the season ends.”

At the time, his Visma Lease-a-bike team played down his comments. Despite his unhappiness, Vingegaard went on to finish second to Pogacar in Paris, an achievement that he may not repeat this year.

“That’s also why we changed some things. I also think the team realised that this was how it was, and they could also tell from me that I wasn’t happy last year. They accepted that we had to change something, and we did.”

“If it is hard to be away for such a long time, then you have to do something else, and that is what we have done for me this year,” he said.

Although Vingegaard, who won both Paris-Nice and the Giro d’Italia earlier this year, said that he is “much more” motivated this season, he now faces the double-headed challenge of both Pogacar and a pursuing Evenepoel.

Whether that motivation will still be enough to continue to do battle with the marauding Pogacar and his UAE Emirates-XRG team into the second and decisive half of the Tour remains to be seen.

Wednesday’s 11th stage, from Vichy to Nevers, offers the main contenders the chance to take stock, while the sprinters seek to make the most of what are becoming increasingly rare opportunities to win. – Guardian