Sam Bennett joins up with Eddie Dunbar at Q36.5 Pro Cycling for 2026

Sam Bennett has signed a new one-year deal with Swiss team Q36.5 Pro Cycling, meaning he will ride alongside Eddie Dunbar in 2026.

Bennett completes the 30-rider line-up at Q36.5, and ends the speculation about where he might ride next year, having ended his previous two-year contract with Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale.

The Carrick-on-Suir native turned 35 earlier this month, and it will be six years next season since he won two sprint stages in the Tour de France and the green jersey for the overall points classification.

His move to Q36.5 Pro Cycling will also see him rejoin his former coach Kurt Bogaerts, who is head of high performance at the team, and who fostered Bennett in his early years as a professional.

Dunbar signed a two-year deal with the team in August, Q36.5 Pro Cycling now welcoming the signing of Bennett as they “head into an exciting new chapter for the team”.

A team statement added: “Bennett brings an unmatched winning pedigree to the squad, with 10 Grand Tour stage victories and the rare distinction of being among the select group of riders to have won stages in all three Grand Tours.

“Next season, Bennett will be looking to add to his already impressive résumé while helping develop the younger riders on the team. For Bennett, joining our team marks something of a homecoming.”

Bennett also spoke about the opportunity to work again with Bogaerts: “It’s fantastic to be joining Q36.5 Pro Cycling. My career was launched by Kurt Bogaerts, so it feels as if I’ve taken a winding path home.

“Not only do I sense an immense opportunity to perform at my best level but equally to guide younger riders to achieve great things within our sport”

Bogaerts also reflected on his long connection with Bennett: “We first were together on the An Post-Sean Kelly, where he turned pro from our team after winning the stage in Caerphilly at the 2013 Tour of Britian. He understands what it takes to win at the highest level and especially at Grand Tours. Sam gives us the chance to target high-profile victories and the consistency we strive for.”

Britain’s Tom Pidcock will again be the team leader at Q36.5 Pro Cycling for 2026, with Dunbar also targeting more Grand Tour stages in 2026, after winning two stages at the Vuelta a España in 2024.

Bennett struggled with injury in the two seasons after the 2020 Tour, but showed signs of his old best when winning the 2024 Jours de Dunkerque, alongside four stage wins. He only cracked the top-10 in one stage during this year’s Giro d’Italia, but gets another chance to prove his rare sprinting ability is still a force to be reckoned with.