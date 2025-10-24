Lara Gillespie off to strong start in Omnium at Track World Championships

Ireland’s Lara Gillespie has got off to a strong start in the opening race of the women’s Omnium event at the Track Cycling World Championships in Chile.

The Carlow 24-year-old, fresh from winning gold in the elimination event on Thursday, finished eighth in Friday’s scratch race.

Lorena Wiebes was home in first for the Netherlands after launching an attack two laps from the finish, with Denmark’s Amalie Dideriksen taking second and Belgium’s Shari Bossuyt in third.

The scratch race – a mass-start dash to the line – is the first of four races, completed over one day, which make up the Omnium. The winner is the cyclist with the most points overall following the four races.

Next up is the tempo race (5.34pm Irish time) with the elimination and points races to follow in Friday’s late session (10.02pm & 11.35pm respectively).