Spanish PM calls for Israel to be banned from sports events after final Vuelta stage abandoned

Pro-Palestinians protesters wave Palestinian flags as Team Israel Premier Tech's Israeli rider Nadav Raisberg competes during the 18th stage of the Vuelta a Espana. Photograph: Miguel Riopa/AFP via Getty Images

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez has called for Israel to be barred from international sports competitions for as long as its “barbarism” in Gaza continues, saying the country should not be allowed to use high-profile events to “whitewash” its offensive.

Speaking a day after pro-Palestinian demonstrators forced a premature end to the Vuelta a España amid chaotic scenes and clashes with police, Sánchez said he had “a deep admiration” for all those who had protested peacefully against the participation of the Israel-Premier Tech team.

Sánchez – who has been fiercely criticised by his opponents for praising the protesters hours before the race had to be abandoned – said he hoped Sunday’s events in Madrid would lead others to reconsider whether Israel should be included in major sporting events.

“I think that debate that’s begun after what happened here in Madrid yesterday should widen and spread to all corners of the world,” he said on Monday.

“It’s already happening in some parts of the world and we’ve seen how European governments are saying that as long as the barbarism continues, Israel can’t use any international platform to whitewash its presence. And I think that sports organisations need to ask themselves whether it’s ethical for Israel to keep taking part in international competitions.”

Sánchez has repeatedly questioned the international community’s “double standards” over Ukraine and Gaza and said in May that Israel should be excluded from the Eurovision Song Contest, a call echoed in recent days by Spain’s culture minister.

Sánchez said that while his government had and would always reject violence, he had “a deep admiration and respect” for both the cyclists in the Vuelta and for “a Spanish society that mobilises against injustice and defends its ideas in a peaceful manner”.

A Pro-Palestinian protesters around Team Israel Premier-Tech's bus at the start of the 12th stage of the Vuelta a Espana. Photograph: Ander Gillenea/AFP via Getty Images

Although Israel-Premier Tech is a private team and not a state one, its presence in the bike race had led to a series of demonstrations. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had praised the team for “not giving in to hate and intimidation”, adding that it had made Israel proud.

The protests culminated with 100,000 demonstrators gathering for Sunday’s rally. According to the Spanish government, 22 police officers were injured in clashes with protesters and two people were arrested.

Speaking earlier on Sunday, Sánchez – who has been a vocal critic of Israel’s conduct in Gaza, accusing it of perpetrating a genocide against the Palestinians – praised those taking part in the Vuelta and also paid tribute to the Spanish people “who mobilise for just causes such as Palestine”. He added: “Today Spain shines as an example and as a source of pride. It’s [giving] an example to the international community by taking a step forward in defence of human rights.”

Hours later, as the Vuelta came to a scrappy and abrupt conclusion, Sánchez’s opponents accused him of stirring up trouble and tarnishing Spain’s global reputation.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the leader of the conservative People’s party (PP), said Sánchez was “proud of the behaviour of those few people who showed their support for Gaza by throwing barriers at Policía Nacional officers”. He added: “I defend freedom of expression, as long as it doesn’t involve violence or riots. The government has allowed and induced the non-completion of La Vuelta, and thus, an international embarrassment that was televised around the world.”

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the populist PP president of the Madrid region, also put the blame squarely on Sánchez. “When the prime minister of the nation encourages a boycott of the Vuelta a España in his own capital, he becomes directly responsible for every incident that occurs, whether the race is stopped or whether there is a single assault,” she said. “What damage to our sport and our country!”

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez. Photograph: Toby Melville/AFP via Getty Images

The Israeli government, which has described Sánchez’s stance on Gaza as a “continuous anti-Israel and anti-Semitic attack”, said he bore responsibility for Sunday’s scenes.

“The pro-Palestinian mob heard the incitement messages – and wrecked the La Vuelta cycling race,” said Israel’s foreign minister, Gideon Sa’ar. “Thus, the sporting event that had always been a source of pride for Spain was cancelled. Sánchez and his government – a disgrace to Spain!”

Last week, the Israeli government announced that two senior left-wing members of the Sánchez administration – the labour minister and deputy prime minister, Yolanda Díaz, and the youth minister, Sira Rego – would be banned from entering Israel because of their criticisms of its conduct in Gaza.

A poll published in July suggests most Spanish people back the government’s position. The survey, by the Elcano Royal Institute think-tank, found that 82 per cent of those polled thought Israel was committing genocide and 70 per cent believed the EU should impose sanctions on Israel.

Although some in the PP have dismissed suggestions that Israel is committing genocide, the party’s leader criticised Netanyahu’s response to the atrocities of the October 7th attacks in his remarks on Sunday.

“I don’t support Hamas and I don’t want their applause,” said Feijóo. “Nor do I share the Israeli government’s response to the terrorist attacks it suffered. The kidnapping and murder of innocent Israelis cannot be answered with more Palestinian civilian losses.” – Guardian