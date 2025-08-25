Gaudu wins Vuelta stage three as Vingegaard retains red jersey

French rider David Gaudu (left) sprints to cross the finish line in first place ahead of Danish rider Mads Pedersen during the third stage of the Vuelta a Espana, a 134km race between San Maurizio Canavese and Ceres in Italy's Piemonte region. Photograph: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

Frenchman David Gaudu of team Groupama-FDJ outwitted his rivals on the late hairpin turns to win stage three of the Vuelta a Espana on Monday, as Jonas Vingegaard came third to retain the overall lead.

Gaudu, who was third on Sunday, finished ahead of Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) to climb to second place in the general classification, 14 seconds behind Denmark’s Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Pedersen’s team-mate Giulio Ciccone finished fourth and was third overall at the end of the first medium-mountain stage of the race, a 139km ride from San Maurizio Canavese to Ceres in Italy.

Jorge Arcas (Movistar) and Axel Zingle (Visma-Lease a Bike) did not start the stage after crashing in wet conditions on Sunday.

Archie Ryan moved up eight places to 46th on general classification after being placed 53rd on the day among the bunch sprint.

Eddie Dunbar slipped back to 133rd overall after coming home over 10 minutes behind the leading group on Monday.