Local hero Maeva Squiban aces mountain test to win Tour de France Femmes stage six

UAE Team ADQ's French rider Maeva Squiban celebrates as she crosses the finish line. Photograph: Julien de Rosa/AFP via Getty

Frenchwoman Maeva Squiban made a solo ride to the finish line with a perfectly timed attack on the final climb to win the mountainous stage six of the Tour de France Femmes on Thursday.

Squiban of UAE Team ADQ finished one minute and nine seconds ahead of compatriot Juliette Labous (FDJ-Suez) in second place.

Squiban stayed in the peloton led by yellow jersey holder Kimberley Le Court Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal), as mountains classification leader Elise Chabbey (FDJ-Suez) led the arduous 10km climb to Col du Beal, before breaking away on the ascent to Col du Chansert.

The 23-year-old soon built a lead of over a minute and comfortably took the win in the 123.7km ride from Clermont-Ferrand to Ambert, becoming the second French rider to claim a stage in the event after Cedrine Kerbaol took stage six last year.

Mauritian Le Court was the third to cross the finish line as she retained her lead in the general classification.

The Tour continues on Friday with a hilly 159.7km ride from Bourg-en-Bresse to Chambery.