Cycling

Mavi Garcia takes Tour de France Femmes stage two as Kim Le Court Pienaar grabs yellow

The 41-year-old Spanish rider launched her decisive move with 10km remaining to take stage

Spanish rider Mavi García celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the second stage of the Tour de France Femmes between Brest and Quimper. Photograph: Julien De Rosa/Photograph: /AFP via Getty Images
Sun Jul 27 2025 - 15:03

Veteran Spanish rider Mavi Garcia claimed victory in a demanding second stage of the Tour de France Femmes on Sunday, attacking solo in the closing kilometres to secure a dramatic win in Quimper after a 110.4km ride from Brest.

The 41-year-old Liv-AlUla-Jayco rider launched her decisive move with 10km remaining, opening a gap of around 20 seconds on the chasing pack. She held on through the explosive final climb, crossing the line three seconds ahead of her pursuers.

Behind Garcia, Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) sprinted to second place, with Kim Le Court Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal) of Mauritius finishing third and taking the overall leader’s yellow jersey.

Dutch star Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike), who wore the leader’s jersey after winning Saturday’s opening stage, finished fifth and surrendered her overall lead to Le Court Pienaar.

France’s Pauline Ferrand-Prevot took eighth after featuring prominently in the finale for the second day in a row.

The final climb was lit up by attacks from local favourite Juliette Labous (FDJ-Suez), the first to surge on the second ascent of the Cote du chemin de Troheir.

Her team-mate Demi Vollering, one of the overall favourites, countered with a strong acceleration 5km from the finish, ultimately placing seventh, just behind defending champion Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon/SRAM).

Fiona Mangan is the best of the three Irish riders in the field, in 98th position overall. Lara Gillespie and Mia Griffin are also competing.

The Tour continues on Monday with stage three, featuring more rolling terrain before the mountain battles later in the week.

