Daan Hoole wins Giro time trial as Ayuso and Roglic close on Del Toro

Lidl-Trek's Dutch rider Daan Hoole celebrates on the podium after winning the stage. Photograph: Luca Bettini/AFP via Getty

Dutchman Daan Hoole won stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia as rain hampered the later starters in Tuesday’s time trial which ended with Mexico’s Isaac del Toro clinging to the overall lead.

The 26-year-old Lidl–Trek rider took advantage of dry roads to cover the 28.6km from Lucca to Pisa in 32 minutes 30 seconds for his first Grand Tour stage win, seven seconds faster than Britain’s Josh Tarling.

By the time the leading riders left the start gate rain was falling, making the corners slippery and reducing speeds.

Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) finished in 36th place on the day, 2:22 slower than Hoole, but avoided any mishaps on the greasy surfaces to stay in the leader’s pink jersey.

His general classification lead over Juan Ayuso was cut to 25 seconds, though, as his Spanish team-mate put in a strong showing to finish 22nd in the time trial.

Overall favourite Primoz Roglic, bidding to claw back time lost in a nasty crash on Sunday, finished 1:15 down on Hoole’s time but made up 19 seconds on Ayuso in the GC battle as he finished in a solid 17th place.

The Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe rider climbed to fifth overall, 1:18 behind Del Toro.

Slovenian Roglic had crashed in a pre-stage inspection of the course on Tuesday, but after his problems at the weekend, he is very much back in the hunt at the top of the leaderboard.

Wednesday’s 11th stage will see the battle for the maglia rosa heat up as the peloton faces a mountainous 186km route from Viareggio to Castelnovo Ne’ Monti.

Italy’s Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) will start that stage 1:01 behind Del Toro with Britain’s Simon Yates (Team Visma/Lease Bike) well-placed at 1:03.