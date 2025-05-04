Lara Gillespie chasing sprint openings in Vuelta a España Femenina

Lara Gillespie is in action this week at the Vuelta a España. Photograph: Arianna Bonaita

Ireland’s Lara Gillespie will be looking for sprint opportunities this week in the Vuelta España Femenina, which got under way in Barcelona on Sunday. Her UAE Team ADQ squad finished 15th in the 8.1km team time-trial stage, won by the Lidl-Trek squad.

Gillespie has had a number of strong results this season and will be looking forward to opportunities in the days ahead. Monday’s and Tuesday’s stages could potentially finish in sprints, while Friday’s penultimate stage may also suit explosive riders.

European track champion Gillespie is in her first full season as a WorldTour rider and is impressing many.

Although the Vuelta a España Femenina is shorter than the men’s Vuelta, it is one of women’s cycling three grand tours.

Meanwhile, Mia Griffin continued her own recent fine form, netting 13th in the 1.1-ranked Festival Elsy Jacobs in Luxembourg on Sunday. The Roland rider was recently third and fourth in 1.1-ranked races in El Salvador.