Tadej Pogacar wins final stage in Nice to secure third Tour de France title

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates celebrates as he crosses the line to win the 21st and final stage and the overall victory in the Tour de France. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images)

Tadej Pogacar became the first rider to achieve the Giro d’Italia/Tour de France double since 1998 when he claimed his third Tour title on Sunday, cementing his domination by winning the final stage for his sixth stage success.

The Slovenian beat defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who were second and third overall and on the final stage, respectively.

Eritrea's Biniam Girmay won the green jersey for the points classification with Richard Carapaz of Ecuador taking the polka dot jersey for the mountains classification.

Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates won the team’s classification, while Evenepoel, who won stage seven, the other time-trial stage, won the white jersey for the best young rider in his first participation in the Tour.

