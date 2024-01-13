Lara Gillespie takes a superb fourth in European championship Omnium

Ireland's Lara Gillespie in action against Norway's Anita Yvonne Stenberg during the points race of the Women's Omnium at the European Track Cycling Championships in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands. Photograph: John Thys/AFP via Getty Images

Lara Gillespie rode superbly in the Omnium at the European track championships in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands, on Friday evening but was frustrated in the very last sprint of the concluding points race.

The Wicklow rider took fourth in the multi-round Omnium, missing out on the bronze medal by just one point.

Norwegian rider Anita Stenberg won with 142 points, beating Neah Evans (Britain) by six points and Valentine Fortin (France) by 11.

Gillespie had finished fifth in the opening scratch race on Friday morning, was ninth in the tempo race and 10th in the elimination race. That put her seventh overall heading into the concluding points race but she leapt up to a provisional second overall when she gained two laps on the field.

Gillespie dropped to provisional third as the race continued and with Fortin just one point behind her heading into the final sprint, things were tense.

The Frenchwoman gapped her with a lap remaining and took second in that final sprint. Gillespie was closing all the way but crossed the line third, slipping to one point behind her rival and ending up in fourth place in the final standings.

While she will be disappointed to miss out on the bronze medal by that single point, she will take great encouragement from how she performed in the event. Her fourth place adds to the fourth place she and the rest of the Irish women’s team pursuit squad secured on Thursday.

Gillespie will be back in action in Saturday’s points race, while Mia Griffin will go in the elimination.

Gillespie and Alice Sharpe will then twin up in the women’s Madison race on Sunday, while Kelly Murphy and Erin Creighton will each ride in the individual pursuit.