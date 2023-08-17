Megan Armitage signs with new EF Education-Cannondale team

Irish women’s cycling is continuing to gain momentum with the news that Megan Armitage will compete from next season onwards with the new EF Education-Cannondale set-up.

The 27-year-old has signed a multi-year contract with the squad, moving on from the Arkéa Pro Cycling team she competed with this season.

“I want to get to the point where I can win races,” she said in Wednesday’s announcement, making her ambition clear. “I want to win. I want to be on a winning team. And I just want to enjoy myself and keep progressing.

“I have so much to learn, having come to the sport quite late, so having a home for the next years where I can learn from other riders who have been in the game for a lot, lot longer than me and learn from the directors and Esra [Tromp, team manager] and even the guys on the men’s team will be pretty cool. So for me, it is just continuing to improve – and winning!”

Offaly rider Armitage clocked up her first international wins in March, taking the final stage and the overall classification in the Vuelta Extremadura Féminas in Spain. She was also third in the national road race championships, fourth in the Grand Prix Féminin de Chambéry and secured a number of other fine results.

She had been due to ride the women’s Tour de France in July but was hit by a bus out training and required to rest to ensure there were no problems with concussion. That was a huge disappointment to her, but signing with her new team is a big boost.

The men’s team previously featured Irish riders Dan Martin and Ryan Mullen, and currently is the pro squad of Ben Healy. Promising young Irish riders Archie Ryan and Darren Rafferty will be part of the set-up next season.

Armitage has long admired the team, firstly based on aesthetics, and now on its stated approach.

“I remember when I started cycling, I just loved the kit,” she said. “I thought it was the best kit ever! And now, when I spoke to Esra about the team and the project, I loved her idea that we should mix striving for really great results and have fun at the same time.

“It is so easy to get bogged down in numbers and watts and data and lose why you started cycling in the first place. If you are not happy on the bike, then you are not going to be getting results, and I want to be doing this for years and years. So to have the opportunity for these coming seasons to be on a team where we look at both sides of the equation is pretty incredible. I am lucky.”