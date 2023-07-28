Eddie Dunbar and Sam Bennett back in action at the Tour de Pologne

Eddie Dunbar will line out on Saturday in what is his first race since the Giro d’Italia, seeking to follow up his superb seventh overall in Italy with another fine performance in the Tour de Pologne.

The Corkman will lead his Jayco-AlUla team in the Polish event, which begins in Poznań and ends next Friday in Kraków.

“My training has been good,” he said this week. “I’ve been in Andorra for three weeks at altitude, so I’m looking forward to seeing how that affects me over the next few weeks and in Poland. It’s not something I’ve done in the past, but I think it’s something that could be valuable in the next races and the next part of the year.”

He trained there with Australian team-mates Callum Scotson and Lucas Hamilton and said that he felt good coming out of the camp.

READ MORE

“I’m looking forward to getting started again in Poland. I’m going into the race with an open mind. I obviously haven’t raced since the Giro and I’m coming in off a big training block, so I’m just going in and we’ll see how it is and how the race is.”

Dunbar will have an early opportunity to show his form as Sunday’s second stage is a mountain top finish at Karpacz. The following day is also mountainous, albeit with a much shorter ramp to the line. Wednesday’s fifth stage is mountainous with then a more undulating profile towards the end, while next Thursday’s leg is a time-trial.

Dunbar would prefer a harder course, saying that he doesn’t consider the race to be the most difficult edition.

“There’s four sprint stages, two GC stages and a TT [time-trial], so I think a lot of it will come down to bonus seconds and the time-trial. I’m hoping that the hard days will be hard, and they can make a difference, but I think a lot will be decided in the TT this year.”

The race is a goal in itself, but also a stepping stone towards his second big season target, the Vuelta a España. After shining in the Giro d’Italia he is hoping to again underline his Grand Tour ability in the race.

Also competing in Poland is Sam Bennett, who controversially missed out on Tour de France selection by his Bora Hansgrohe team this year. He bounced back by winning two stages and placing second overall in the concluding time-trial at the Sibiu Tour in early July, as well as taking the points classification.

Bennett will target the sprint stages, aided by fellow Irishman Ryan Mullen. He is part of Bennett’s lead-out train.

Meanwhile, Irish competitors in the European Youth Olympic Festival in Maribor in Slovenia followed on from Conor Murphy’s excellent silver medal in the time-trial on Tuesday with some solid performances over the past two days.

On Wednesday Greta Lawless overcame her starting position towards the back of the grid to overtake more than half the field and finish 10th in the girls’ mountain bike race. Murphy had a crash in the boy’s event and rolled in 21st.

Aliyah Rafferty missed Tuesday’s time-trial due to her recovery from concussion but had a green light for Thursday’s road-race. She missed a five-rider move near the end but raced in as part of the chasing group and finished a solid 13th.

Kate Murphy and Greta Lawless were 38th and 43rd respectively.

David Gaffney was 25th in the boys’ race, with Murphy 41st. Philip O’Connor was caught up in an early crash but persevered and finished 87th.