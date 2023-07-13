Ion Izagirre powers to frantic stage 12 win while Jonas Vingegaard keeps Tour de France lead

Ion Izagirre celebrates winning stage 12 of the Tour de France after breaking away on the Col de la Croix Rosier. Photograph: Benoît Tessier/AFP via Getty Images

Basque rider Ion Izagirre won stage 12 of the 2023 Tour de France from Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais in the Rhone after a solo attack in the final 30km. It was the second win of the race for his Cofidis team following the French rider Victor Lafay’s win in San Sebastián, on stage two.

After another frantic opening to the stage, in which multiple riders fought to escape the peloton, the race eventually settled down, but only after close to 80km of attacking, with two main groups battling for control of the situation.

The leading group of 15 riders, including Izagirre, entered the triptych of hills, the cols of the Casse Froide, Croix Montmain and Croix Rosier, leading to the finish in Belleville, with a three-and-a-half-minute lead on a second group of 39, that included the race leader Jonas Vingegaard and his main rivals.

In the front group of 15, the French favourites Thibaut Pinot and Julian Alaphilippe were aware they would need to drop the fast finishers Mads Pedersen and Matthieu Van der Poel to have any hope of a stage win.

READ MORE

But Izagirre’s stealth and cunning went under the radar and, as attacks came and went and the numbers in the lead group dwindled, the 34-year-old broke clear on the final climb, the Col de la Croix Rosier, to take the second Tour stage win of his career.

The group containing Vingegaard and his closest challenger Tadej Pogacar came in a little over four minutes later, with no significant changes to the top places in the general classification.

Full report to follow