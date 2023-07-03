Tour de France: Jasper Philipsen lays down marker with stage three sprint win

Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Deceuninck celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage three of the Tour de France between Amorebieta-Etxano in northern Spain and Bayonne in southwestern France. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

Jasper Philipsen of Belgium, riding for the Alpecin-Deceuninck team, won the 193.5km third stage of the 2023 Tour de France after a bunch sprint finish in Bayonne.

The 25-year-old, winner of two stages in last year’s Tour, took his sixth win in Grand Tour racing ahead of Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) and the Australian Caleb Ewan. Mark Cavendish, in what was the first opportunity for him to become the all-time record stage winner in the Tour, finished sixth.

As the convoy headed for the French border on the largely flat route from Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne, the emphasis went from pintxos to Pichon. On the final day in the Basque Country, Arkea-Samsic team’s Laurent Pichon was alone at the front as the Tour crossed into France for the first time in 2023.

Earlier, the French rider had been accompanied by Neilson Powless (EF Education EasyPost), but after bagging more points in the King of the Mountains classification, the American dropped back into the peloton, leaving Pichon ahead to plough a lonely furrow. The 36-year-old Breton was finally reeled in with a little over 40km to race.

Earlier, a second tack attack – replicating the vandalism of Sunday’s stage, when thumbtacks had caused multiple punctures – slowed the peloton again as the race exited San Sebastián. One of those chasing the peloton after a wheel change was Ewan of the Lotto Dstny team, who recovered for a podium place.

On an otherwise calm stage, the only real drama came in the closing few kilometres as the pace ramped up and Philipsen took a stage win that suggested he will be the sprinter to beat in this year’s Tour. – Guardian

Full report to follow