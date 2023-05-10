Eddie Dunbar up to 13th overall as Groves triumphs at Giro d’Italia

Australian rider Kaden Groves on his way to winning the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia in Salerno. Photograph: Getty Images

Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar (Jayco AlUla) stayed safe on a day of multiple crashes at the Giro d’Italia, finishing in the front group behind stage winner Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and moving up one place to 13th overall.

Dunbar placed 20th on the stage to Salerno, avoiding a crash right before the finish line when British sprinter Mark Cavendish’s front wheel was clipped by Italian Alberto Dainese (Team DSM). This catapulted the British sprinter into a roadside barrier and then on to the ground, sliding across the line in fifth place. Dainese was later relegated.

Like Dunbar, Ireland’s other rider Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) also stayed safe. He was delayed by crashes in the finale and rolled in 99th, but was given the same finishing time as Groves due to a UCI rule governing incidents inside the final three kilometres.

World champion and race favourite Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) benefited from the same regulation after crashing with 2.7 kilometres to go. He remains second overall, 28 seconds behind race leader Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM). Dunbar stays two minutes 15 seconds back but is making continual improvements on the leader board and nearing the top 10. Healy is 55th.

The 171 kilometre stage was run off in wet conditions, with multiple crashes taking place due to slippery roads. One of those occurred just after the day’s last breakaway rider Samuele Zoccarato (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) was caught with seven kilometres to go, the riders sliding out on a slick right hand curve.

Those delayed included race leader Leknessund and stage winner Groves. A hard chase saw them get back on, but the later crash meant that a reduced front group disputed the sprint. Dunbar finished with these riders and stayed safe.

“I surprised myself by winning today,” said Australian sprinter Groves. “Everything was going well but I crashed at the corner with seven kilometres to go. I put my chain back on fast enough and the groups came back together. Luckily I was good enough to be in [the right] position and have the legs to lead out and win. It is a dream.”

The Giro continues on Thursday with a lumpy 162 kilometre stage starting and finishing in Naples. Dunbar will aim to stay out of trouble before Friday’s first summit finish, that of the first category Campo Imperatore. His climbing abilities mean he should continue his advances there.