Eddie Dunbar solid in Tour de Romandie in advance of big climbing stage

Eddie Dunbar performed solidly in the race against the clock at the Tour de Romandie on Friday, finishing 35th out of 139 riders in the individual time-trial at Châtel Saint Denis.

The Corkman is a lightweight specialist climber and such tests tend not to suit him, but his performance was an encouraging and will boost his morale in advance of Saturday’s penultimate stage, a 161-kilometre stage to Thyon 2000.

That features a 21-kilometre climb to the finish line, and will be the perfect opportunity for Dunbar to test his form prior to the Giro d’Italia, his big season target.

He will be a designated leader of the Jayco AlUla team there and is aiming for a top 10 overall finish, believing that a strong general classification performance is still possible despite fracturing his hand in February and spending several weeks out of competition.

READ MORE

The Tour de Romandie ends on Sunday, six days before the start of the Giro d’Italia.

Meanwhile, Imogen Cotter is continuing her own return after injury, posting what is arguably her best performance yet since being hit by an oncoming car in early 2021 and sustaining several fractures.

She lined out in stage two of the Gracia race in Lichnov, Czech Republic, and finished in the chasing group at the conclusion of the hilly 99.8-kilometre stage. It featured three category one climbs and a category two ascent, and was won from a breakaway by Linda Zanetti (UAE Development Team) in a five-rider sprint.

Cotter finished in the group racing in for sixth place, 53 seconds back. The 2021 Irish road race champion rolled across the line in 35th place and moves up 15 places to 33rd overall. The 2.2-ranked race continues on Saturday with a 13.5-kilometre time-trial and a 68.5 kilometre road race, and concludes on Sunday.

In the USA, Conn McDunphy showed fine form on stage two of the Tour of the Gila, finishing ninth into Fort Bayard. The 120-kilometre stage ended in a 57-rider sprint to the line, with McDunphy to the fore. He moved up five places to 23rd overall.

McDunphy was a rider with the Irish Evo Pro Racing team in 2021 and 2022, and was left without a squad when the team unravelled over the winter. He raised funds to spent time competing in the US and got off to a strong start there, winning the San Luis Road Race in San Diego, the state championships.

The 26-year-old took fourth on stage one of the Redlands Bicycle Classic, as well as finishing fourth in the mountains classification and 22nd overall. Last Friday he was fifth in the Sea Otter Classic road race and on Sunday he won round four of the CBR Premier Criterium Series in Carson.