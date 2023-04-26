Mia Griffin’s hopes of Tour de France start hit by concussion diagnosis

The prospects of a second Irish competitor in this year’s women’s Tour de France appear to have dimmed, with pro rider Mia Griffin currently sidelined due to injury.

This month the Kilkenny rider became the first Irish woman to ride the Paris-Roubaix Classic, falling during the event but going on to finish. Two days later she lined out in the Ronde de Mouscron but withdrew before the end. She hasn’t competed since, missing the final round of the UCI Tissot Track Nations Cup last week.

Griffin is normally a key part of the Irish team pursuit squad, helping it to set three national records this season and to finish fifth in the European Championships. Last month she and the rest of the squad finished a fine fourth in the Track Nations Cup round in Egypt.

Her Israel Premier Tech Roland team explained the circumstances behind her absence. “Mia crashed in Roubaix and suffered a concussion so she’s recovering at the moment, taking her time. Hopefully she’ll be back soon,” a team spokesperson told The Irish Times this week.

Missing out on competition will be frustrating for Griffin and may see her aim for 2024 instead as regards the women’s Tour de France. She told The Irish Times last October that the race was a big goal for her. “It would be a dream to race it. Hopefully I get to ... that would be absolutely incredible.”

However the 24 year-old is one of the youngest on the team and with other far more experienced riders on the squad, making selection was not guaranteed this year. Her concussion will further complicate things but with time very much on her side, making certain of a complete recovery now is far more important.

[ History maker Megan Armitage’s victory in Spain is ‘a boost for all women racers’ ]

Ireland’s Megan Armitage looks set to compete in the Tour and become the first Irishwoman to do so. Speaking recently to The Irish Times, she said that her Arkéa Pro Cycling team have told her she will have a slot in the line-up. She has been its best competitor this season, winning two races and performing strongly in others.

Meanwhile Eddie Dunbar finished in the main bunch on stage one of the Tour de Romandie on Wednesday. The undulating stage to Vallée de Joux was won in a mass sprint by British rider Ethan Vernon of the Soudal-QuickStep team. Dunbar didn’t contest the sprint, rolling in 50th, but will seek to test his form in the coming days.

He is building condition after fracturing his hand earlier this year, and is set to line out in the Giro d’Italia on May 6th.