Cyclo-cross World Cup round looks set to return to Dublin for second year running

Wout van Aert of Jumbo Visma celebrates winning the men's race at the 2022 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup event at the Sport Ireland Campus in Blanchardstown. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Irish cycling has received a significant boost with the news that a round of the UCI cyclo-cross World Cup has been provisionally listed for Dublin for later this year.

A round was held here for the first time last December and following a comprehensive review by Sport Ireland, a bid will be made to host the race again on the organisation’s campus in Abbotstown.

It is listed for November 26th on the UCI’s calendar for the 2023-2024 cyclo-cross season, although the funding model still needs to be worked on in the intervening months.

Sport Ireland and race organiser Flanders Classics will collaborate on the project, as was the case in 2022.

READ MORE

“Flanders Classics are enthusiastic,” Sport Ireland chief executive Dr Una May confirmed to The Irish Times. “They were very happy with it last year. And the cyclists gave us very good reviews, which is also very important as well. It seems like everybody enjoyed it and everybody felt it was a success. So it something for us to build on, for sure.”

The inaugural race on December 11th attracted some of the top names in the sport, with Tour de France star Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) winning the men’s event and eventual World Cup victor Fem van Empel (also Jumbo-Visma) taking the women’s contest.

An estimated crowd of 8,000 spectators attended, something hailed by Flanders Classics as very positive for a race outside the traditional cyclo-cross heartlands of Belgium and the Netherlands.

May believes that attendance figure can be expanded upon next time around. The race was organised at short notice after it replaced a round originally planned for London and, with a longer lead-in time, there is greater scope to publicise the event and also to secure a strong budget for it.

She indicated that Sport Ireland and Flanders Classics will invest in the project, and that additional backers will be sought.