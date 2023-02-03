Sport Ireland and Cycling Ireland welcome planning approval for first indoor velodrome

Ireland's Lara Gillespie, Mia Griffin, Alice Sharpe and Kelly Murphy in action during the 2022 European Championship in Munich. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

The prospects of future track racing success for Irish cyclists have improved with the confirmation that planning approval has been secured for the first indoor velodrome in the country.

Following the expiration of the window for any possible planning appeals, what will be titled the National Velodrome and Badminton Centre is due to be constructed on the Sport Ireland Campus in the coming years.

“News of the velodrome’s approval is a really exciting start to 2023,” said Sport Ireland chief executive Dr Una May in an announcement made on Friday.

“We are delighted to see our plans for the Sport Ireland Campus progressing and the National Velodrome and Badminton Centre is an important next step. This will be somewhere for the community and for elite athletes to come together, sharing facilities at a new destination for Sport in Ireland.”

Ireland’s track riders have had success over the years despite the lack of a proper velodrome in this country. Martyn Irvine won world championship gold in 2013, while more recently Ireland’s women’s team pursuit squad took a bronze medal in the 2021 European Track championships.

The country’s paracycling riders have secured medals of various colours, including the silver medal of Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal at the Paralympic Games in 2021, plus Ronan Grimes’s silver medal in last year’s paracycling track world championships.

Having a high quality 250-metre velodrome in Ireland will greatly improve the chances of success, both in the short and longer terms.

“The news that planning approval has been formally granted for a national velodrome is a testament to the hard work of many at Sport Ireland, Sport Ireland Campus and Cycling Ireland,” Cycling Ireland’s interim chief executive Chris Kitchen said.

“We’re delighted to move one step closer to the development of a state-of-the-art velodrome on the Sport Ireland Campus that can help bring Irish cycling to the next level.”

Aside from a 250-metre velodrome, the building will also host 12 badminton courts, a cafe, changing rooms, offices and bicycle hire and storage areas. There will be approximately 1,000 permanent seats plus also the capacity to add 2,500 temporary seats when required.

It is believed that it could be 2025 before the new facility is completed.