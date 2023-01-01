Harvey and Roche show good form heading into national cyclocross championships

Dean Harvey won the final round of the Big Red Cloud Series in Co Louth on Sunday. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

With two weeks to go until the national cyclocross championships, some of Ireland’s top young talents showcased their form at the final round of the Big Red Cloud Series in Co Louth on Sunday.

National under 23 road race champion Dean Harvey and silver medallist Darren Rafferty (Hagens Berman Axeon) had a big battle in the men’s race, the 19-year-olds trading punches early on before Harvey eked out a solid lead on lap three out of seven. Rafferty put in a very strong final lap but was still 20 seconds behind Harvey, who was competing for the first time in the colours of his new Trinity Racing team.

Another rider from that squad, Rás Tailteann stage winner Kevin McCambridge, was over three minutes further back in third. Joseph Mullen (Navan Road Club) was fourth and first of the juniors.

The women’s race was another battle between young competitors, with the 20 year old duo Stephanie Roche and Darcey Harkness filling the top two slots. Roche (Scott Bright Motor Group) distanced the other riders on the opening lap of four and was a cool one minute 43 second ahead of Harkness (VC Glendale) by the end. The 19-year-old Doireann Killeen (Kilcullen Cycling Club Murphy Geospacial) took the remaining place on the podium.

The Irish cyclocross championships will be held at McCrystals Track in Co Louth on January 14th and 15th. Harvey has been in superb form all season, with his victory on Sunday following a dominant win at that same venue in round three of the national cyclocross series on December 28th. He was involved in another big battle with Rafferty there, but the latter crashed and finished well back.

Defending women’s champion Maria Larkin (Donkey Label p/b FK Law) was best in the other main race, beating Roche by 56 seconds.

Big Red Cloud Series McCrystal Park Co Louth (Sunday Jan 1st)

Men’s A race: 1 Dean Harvey (Trinity Racing) 58 mins 44.40, 2 D Rafferty (Hagens Berman Axeon) at 20.4, 3 K McCambridge (Trinity Racing) 3′39.9, 4 J Mullen (Navan Road Club) at 1 lap, 5 O Ferrity (Team Caldwell Cycles), 6 A Rafferty (US Colomiers), 7 T Killeen (Kilcullen Cycling Club Murphy Geospacial), 8 L Harvey (VC Glendale), 9 T Harkness (VC Glendale), 10 A Bingham (Newry Wheelers CC)

Women’s race: 1 Stephanie Roche (Scott Bright Motor Group) 43′26.49″, 2 D Harkness (VC Glendale) 1′43.3, 3 D Killeen (Kilcullen Cycling Club Murphy Geospacial) 3′47.2, 4 L McCarthy (Unattached Leinster) 3′47.6, 5 N Stephens (Team Giant Dublin) 4′29.7, 6 H White (Stamullen RC) 6′53.0, 7 J Wilson (Orwell Wheelers Cycling Club), 8 F Guihen (Un-Attached Leinster), 9 H Murphy (Un-Attached Leinster), 10 S White (Sorrento CC).