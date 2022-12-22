Offaly rider Megan Armitage sets sights on women’s Tour de France

Megan Armitage has targeted participation in the women’s Tour de France and women’s Giro d’Italia in 2023, with the Offaly rider signing a contract with the Arkéa Pro Cycling Team set-up.

The 26 year old has been competing less than three years but has shown a clear flair for the sport, taking silver in the national road race championships in 2021, winning the criterium title this year and performing impressively in the Tour Cycliste Féminin International del’Ardèche in September.

Notre 10ème coureure pour la saison 2023 : bienvenue @MeganK_Armitage ! 🇮🇪



📰 https://t.co/4cS0I77hAY pic.twitter.com/l0RyqxSUor — Arkéa Pro Cycling Team (@ArkeaProCycling) December 22, 2022

She was fourth and seventh on stages and 11th overall despite riding in support of her-then IBCT teammate Loes Adegeest, who finished second in the general classification.

That ride secured the attention of the French Arkéa squad, leading to the new contract.

”I want to seize this chance that has been given to me to race in this team, which has already spent few seasons in the professional women’s peloton,” said Armitage on Wednesday. “My main objective will be to target races for climbers and go into the deep end with a full calendar. The events that I dream of competing in are the Giro and the Tour de France Femmes. I would like to have the chance during my career to ride these two competitions. I look forward to meeting my new teammates and for the 2023 season to begin.”

General manager Emmanuel Hubert noted that Armitage is a climber, something she proved in the Tour Cycliste Féminin International del’Ardèche despite working for others. He said that she will have more personal opportunities in 2023.

”She can have some great surprises in store for the women’s calendar, alongside the other climbers from the Arkéa Pro Cycling Team. The objective of the team is obviously to secure through strong results and aa second selection for the Tour de France Femmes.”

Armitage is currently in Australia preparing for the upcoming road raceseason.