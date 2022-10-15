Murphy breaks national record en route to seventh at track world championships

Kelly Murphy had a strong performance at the world track championships in Paris on Saturday afternoon, beating her own national individual pursuit record by almost a second en route to seventh overall.

Murphy faced off against 20 other riders in the qualification round and covered the 3,000 metre distance in a time of three minutes 25.424 seconds. This saw her finish just 0.12 seconds off sixth place.

German rider Franziska Brausse was fastest of the 21 riders and will battle the New Zealand rider Bryony Botha this evening in the gold medal final.

Murphy’s time was 0.939 seconds faster than the 3:26.363 she recorded en route to sixth place in the European Championships in August.

READ MORE

“I’m quite satisfied with that, I think,” she said. “When I started out track racing 3.25 was a really competitive time and I knew I had the numbers on the road anyway to compete with that. So it was a career goal, if you like, to get that time.

“But now the game has changed and everyone is getting faster and faster. It is a solid time, a solid outing on a day that everybody wants to do a good time. So I’m satisfied, but to be competitive now I have got to start chipping away at other things.”

She said that she was happy with her placing of seventh, given the quality of the field. “I am really delighted. Because you can use the TP [team pursuit] as kind of a proxy before you get up for the IP [individual pursuit]. There were some fast girls there today, so just to be top half I thought I’d be satisfied. I don’t think I can ask for more than seventh, I think that’s a solid outing for me.”

Murphy has made impressive improvements in recent years. She set a time of three minutes 29.51 seconds when winning the Track Cycling Nations Cup in St Petersburg in July 2021. Between then and now she has improved that national record three times, including her performance in taking sixth in last year’s world championships.

She is now 4.86 seconds faster over the distance than she was 15 months ago, a superb achievement, and a rate of improvement which suggests she could go even quicker.

Earlier, Orla Walsh lined out in the 500-metre time trial. The sprinter recorded a time of 34.765 seconds, placing 21st.

Ireland’s track world championships campaign will conclude on Saturday evening when Mia Griffin and Alice Sharpe line out in the Madison.

Griffin is back in action after a recent Covid infection and while she is not sure how she will fare, she is hoping that she has sufficiently recovered from the virus that her performance will not be affected.

She received a boost this week with the announcement that she will have a contract with the WorldTour-level Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad in 2023. It marks a significant step up for the 23-year-old Kilkenny rider and she told The Irish Times that she sees it as a chance to grow, learn and thrive.

“I think that next year I will be a team-mate for a lot of the races and be used to work for the team,” she said. “If my chance comes then I’ll take it. The goal is just to learn as much as I can with this team, because it is a huge opportunity to ride big races and race against the world’s best. I am very excited to join the team.”

She and Sharpe are currently part of the Continental-ranked IBCT team. Fiona Mangan and Megan Armitage are also part of the Belgian squad.