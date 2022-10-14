Emily Kay finishes 12th in the Omnium at World Track Championships in Paris

Emily Kay finished a solid 12th overall in the Omnium at the World Track Championships in Paris on Friday evening.

She had a quieter start than she would have liked in the first of the Omnium’s four component events, placing 17th in the opening scratch race. She bounced back in the tempo race, winning sprints five and eight and being one of five riders who gained a lap on the rest of the field. She ended that particular contest fourth, with her 22 points just one point behind the winner, Maike van der Duin.

That moved her up to eighth overall heading into the elimination race, where she performed solidly in placing 10th. Kay then started the concluding points race in ninth place overall, subsequently slipping three places in what was a very hard-fought finale.

American rider Jennifer Valente ended up the Omnium champion ahead of the Dutch woman Van der Duin and Portuguese rider Maria Martins.

READ MORE

The Irish campaign will conclude on Saturday. Orla Walsh will compete in the qualifiers of the 500 metres time-trial from 11am, with Kelly Murphy contesting the individual pursuit qualification. The pairing of Mia Griffin and Alice Sharpe will then race the 30km Madison final in the late afternoon.