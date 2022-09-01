Vuelta race leader Evenepoel bounces back after crash as Carapaz wins stage

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 12 of the of the Vuelta. Photograph: David Stockman/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images

Thursday’s summit finish at the Vuelta a España saw the day’s breakaway stay clear until the end, with the Ecuadorian rider Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) proving strongest and seizing the win.

The 2019 Giro d’Italia champion had seen his general classification bid evaporate during the race but salvaged something from his campaign. He bided his time, launched a powerful surge and reached the finish line atop Peñas Blancas nine seconds clear of Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe), 24 ahead of Marc Soler and 26 in front of Jan Polanc (both UAE Team Emirates).

Race leader Remco Evenepoel had drama one day after his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team-mate Julian Alaphilippe crashed out of the race. In a replay of the Frenchman’s crash, Evenepoel slid out on a slick corner, but fortunately wasn’t badly injured.

He returned to the peloton and was best of the general classification riders on the final climb, finishing just ahead of Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), Enric Mas (Movistar Team) and Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates).

He appeared relieved at the finish, and shrugged things off when asked about damage.

“Just my leg, but it is fine,” he said. “My bike is much worse than myself. Now I am just going to heal the wounds and try to recover tomorrow.”

Roglič remains his closest rival, 2:41 back. The race continues on Friday with a flat to undulating stage to Montilla and a predicted bunch sprint.