Sam Bennett forced to withdraw from Vuelta with Covid-19

Team Bora's Irish rider Sam Bennett celebrates on the podium wearing the overall points leader's green jersey after the 7th stage of the 2022 Vuelta. Bennett has been forced to withdraw from the race with Covid. Photograph: Getty

Ireland’s Sam Bennett has been forced to withdraw from the Vuelta a España. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider was a late withdrawal shortly before Tuesday’s time trial stage.

Bennett had won stages two and three of the race, and was in a battle with Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) for the green jersey, with the lead passing back and forth between the two men.

Monday was a rest day and the organisers had a compulsory round of Covid testing, which is where it appears Bennett tested positive. The news is a major blow to the rider who had rediscovered his fitness and form after suffering a knee injury that affected him for most of the last year.

He is the 12th rider to be forced to withdraw after a positive Covid test and the eighth to have succumbed since the end of Sunday’s ninth stage.

His Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Ryan Mullen confirmed the news when talking to cyclingnews.com. “It’s shame for the team, Sam and myself. Sam is a great guy and he came back to his best form and unfortunately Covid has caught up to him. It’s a massive shame. Sam is going to be disappointed. He deserves to be here, he’s put the work in and he showed he’s back to his best. I’m sure he would have won the green jersey.”