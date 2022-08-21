Teggart claims Cycling Ireland’s National Road Series

Luke Smith, Matthew Teggart and Gareth O'Neill celebrate on the podium after the National Road Series conclusion at Dromore, Co Down. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Matthew Teggart ran out the dominant winner of Cycling Ireland’s National Road Series on Saturday, clocking up another strong performance in the concluder in Dromore.

The Banbridge rider won the first three races in the series, missed the fourth due to racing abroad, and was then second behind breakaway companion Aaron Wade (Team U Cube 17).

Teggart (WiV SunGod) ended the series with –. He has ridden strongly all year, including winning the opening stage of the Rás Tailteann and netting fifth in the Commonwealth Games road race.

“It’s been a class season, I’m really pleased to win three out of the four and then take second,” he said. “I’m delighted, I’ve showed a lot of consistency, so I’m really pleased with that.”

Lara Gillespie (UCD) won the women’s race on Saturday, providing further evidence that she is coming back into form after a period of illness and injury. Series leader Gabriele Glodenyte (UCD) was fourth and won the series overall.

“I’m absolutely delighted to win the National Series,” she said.

“This is my first year doing the National Series so I really couldn’t believe it. When I first started my goal was to not get dropped, and then quickly turned to a goal to get a podium, and then eventually it was to actually win the series. So I’m absolutely delighted.”

Emma Smith (Navan Road Club) was best junior and overtook the absent Aoife O’Brien and Erin Grace Creighton in the overall standings. They are both competing for Ireland at the upcoming UCI Junior Track World Championships.

Patrick O’Loughlin (Panduit Carrick Wheelers) was second behind Westport Covey Wheelers’ Niall McLoughlin in the junior men’s race on Sunday, winning that series overall.